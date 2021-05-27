Josh Lewis

Josh Lewis
Josh Lewis
Elise & Miles Shrink Logo
The logo I designed for the Elise & Miles Shrink book series. The theme of shrinking carried from the type to the color. For the spine, I needed to keep the shrinking feeling for a narrow space.

Posted on May 27, 2021
Josh Lewis
Josh Lewis
Illustrator and Brand Designer for the children's market.
