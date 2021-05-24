Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Orb Web Solutions Logo Type Designed by The Logo Smith
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

→ Client: Orb Web Solutions
→ Designed: 2010
→ Scope: Logo Design
This post is a run through for the Orb Web Solutions logo design. When the client approached my via Twitter, I was initially struck by the familiarity of the name and a sense of mild dread.

If there was ever a overused and rarely well executed image, it’s the orb sphere.

Orb imagery can be found in any number of places, ranging from the mystical, the now and the future.

Yet, at least in my opinion, the orb has rarely been designed with taste. Do a Google search for Orb and you will likely see 100’s of various incarnations of Orb.

You can’t really get away from the true nature of a Orb, you can’t just reinvent a whole new physical footprint for an already overused name just because it’s cliché and overused. Although in this case, I wish I was able to.

