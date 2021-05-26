Josh Lewis

Elise & Miles 3

Elise & Miles 3 viruses typography kidlit kidlitart picture book book kids children illustration
  1. E&M Cover 3.jpg
  2. E&M Illo 3.jpg
  3. E&M Cover 3 Full.jpg
  4. E&M Covers.jpg

The third book in the Elise & Miles Shrink series. The roughest of the three, but I loved designing and illustrating this cover.

About the series:
Two best friends shrink down to see the amazing worlds hidden to our eye. They explore honeybees, tardigrades, and viruses while learning an important truth about themselves.

