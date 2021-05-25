Elise & Miles Shrink 2

Trending designs to inspire you
The second book cover for the Elise & Miles Shrink series. I love it when I can combine my design and illustration skills.
About the series:
Two best friends shrink down to see the amazing worlds hidden to our eye. They explore honeybees, tardigrades, and viruses while learning an important truth about themselves.