Elise & Miles Shrink 2

The second book cover for the Elise & Miles Shrink series. I love it when I can combine my design and illustration skills.

About the series:
Two best friends shrink down to see the amazing worlds hidden to our eye. They explore honeybees, tardigrades, and viruses while learning an important truth about themselves.

