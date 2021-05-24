The Point Studio

Robot Playing Cards

Robot Playing Cards poker design illustration bicycle deck vector robots cards playing
Robots was the first Bicycle card deck I designed for PenguinMagic. ⁠

The tricky part of designing variants is paying homage to the traditional cards while including unique elements of that specialty deck. ⁠

This is one of many new projects I will be featuring here from my portfolio over the next few months. Check out my portfolio in the link in my bio for other decks I designed!⁠

Posted on May 24, 2021
