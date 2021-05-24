Robot Playing Cards

Trending designs to inspire you
Robots was the first Bicycle card deck I designed for PenguinMagic.
The tricky part of designing variants is paying homage to the traditional cards while including unique elements of that specialty deck.
This is one of many new projects I will be featuring here from my portfolio over the next few months. Check out my portfolio in the link in my bio for other decks I designed!