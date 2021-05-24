cmpt_rules

Carhartt Kids

Carhartt Kids artwork design logo vintage logo illustration graphicdesign vintage handrawn
One of many designs I did for #carharttkids at the end of last year.

Don't know when this design will come out. But, this is one of my favorites! Excited to share more in the future.

Thank you #graphiccollective for trusting me to work on this project✨

Posted on May 24, 2021
