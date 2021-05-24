Stella Cafe - logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to create a logo that is clean and simple and would match the aesthetic of a cafe. I created my own typography for the "Stella" word in the name. I wanted to inclued some star elements (stella means star) and keep the letters simple but elegant.