Mila

Stella Cafe - logo design

Mila
Mila
  • Save
Stella Cafe - logo design logo design logo concept cafe cafe branding logo logodesign cafe logo
Download color palette

I wanted to create a logo that is clean and simple and would match the aesthetic of a cafe. I created my own typography for the "Stella" word in the name. I wanted to inclued some star elements (stella means star) and keep the letters simple but elegant.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Mila
Mila

More by Mila

View profile
    • Like