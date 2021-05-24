Nastia Piven

Nastia Piven
Nastia Piven
^^ minimalism minimal beauty technology tech gallery nft digital art black and white noir c4d texture shadows light metallic metal 3d cinema4d illustration
Exploring endless Cinema 4D functionality, searching for personal style and approach to 3D technology.

FOLLOW ME and let me know what you'd like to know about me and my work:
https://www.instagram.com/nastiapiven/

Nastia Piven
Nastia Piven

