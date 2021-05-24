瓶盖儿PINGGAI

我的节气生活

瓶盖儿PINGGAI
瓶盖儿PINGGAI
  • Save
我的节气生活 design girl 24 solar terms illustration
Download color palette

我的节气生活
-
在时间易逝、季节越来越模糊的当下
这份顺其自然的生活智慧愈加珍贵
萌生出画二十四节气的想法
来记录美好点滴
-
每一个故事都有一个主角
画的是自己在当时想做的事情和那一刻的心情
算是自己的生活留下一些有趣的记忆吧
-
站酷链接：https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTI4OTQ3MjA=.html

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
瓶盖儿PINGGAI
瓶盖儿PINGGAI

More by 瓶盖儿PINGGAI

View profile
    • Like