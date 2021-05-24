Abhishek Prakash ✪

Byjus App Redesign Concept

Abhishek Prakash ✪
Abhishek Prakash ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Byjus App Redesign Concept online class online course online classes e learning elearning app elearning byjus education learning app application illustration app mobile typography dribbble ux ui design
Byjus App Redesign Concept online class online course online classes e learning elearning app elearning byjus education learning app application illustration app mobile typography dribbble ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Byjus-Redesign.png
  2. StyleGuide.png

Hello Dribbblers,

My latest work is a E-Learning: Byjus Learning App redesign.
Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️

For cooperation write me on: abhi24prakash@icloud.com

Follow me on ➔ Behance | Instagram

Abhishek Prakash ✪
Abhishek Prakash ✪
Design beautiful interfaces for Web 🖥️ & Mobile apps 📱
Hire Me

More by Abhishek Prakash ✪

View profile
    • Like