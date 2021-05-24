Trending designs to inspire you
Yangol App is the easiest way for tracking and planning your onboarding process! Every step and task, OKR's and buddies - all information in one place! All that you need - just ask the Yangol!
We want to simplify this process for employees and make it clearer and remove all "bottlenecks" from their Journeys. On the other hand, we want to automate HR's process and give them a flexible tool for communication with newbies.
