Axicube

Yangol App

Axicube
Axicube
Hire Us
  • Save
Yangol App saas app ios app design android design experience design product design app ux ui
Yangol App saas app ios app design android design experience design product design app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. yangol_shot2.png
  2. yangol_shot2_attach2.png

Yangol App is the easiest way for tracking and planning your onboarding process! Every step and task, OKR's and buddies - all information in one place! All that you need - just ask the Yangol!

We want to simplify this process for employees and make it clearer and remove all "bottlenecks" from their Journeys. On the other hand, we want to automate HR's process and give them a flexible tool for communication with newbies. 

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube!
Let's enjoy it together Axicube.

You can also find us here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!

yangol_shot2_attach2.png
300 KB
Download
yangol_shot2_attach1.png
400 KB
Download
Axicube
Axicube
Data-driven UX/UI design team
Hire Us

More by Axicube

View profile
    • Like