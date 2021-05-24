Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone! 👋
With introduction of new Material You on Google IO, it feels so symbolic for me to close era of Material Design 2.0 by finally rolling out this project.
Please meet my Google Translate UX/UI redesign!
This one means a lot to me. It's been a very challenging but certainly the most rewarding experience I had so far in UX/UI design field.
A lot of sweat and enjoyment to share with you today - please let me know, what do you think about it and don't forget to share the ❤