Kind Store Ethical Branding Brand Identity Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Kind Store is a 100% vegan, natural and eco-friendly online brand stocking selection of essentials to help you make ethical and sustainable choices.
Deliverables: • Full Brand Identity • Packaging Design • Social Media Templates • Postcards & Delivery Notes
This project included an in-depth brand exploration session, strategy, competitor analysis, photography style and unique brand positioning before the design work started. Since the re-brand The Kind Store has grown and grown, been featured in several national magazines, influential blogs and podcasts and is now at the forefront of the UK vegan and plastic-free online beauty world!