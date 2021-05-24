Kind Store Ethical Branding Brand Identity Logo Design

The Kind Store is a 100% vegan, natural and eco-friendly online brand stocking selection of essentials to help you make ethical and sustainable choices.

Deliverables: • Full Brand Identity • Packaging Design • Social Media Templates • Postcards & Delivery Notes

This project included an in-depth brand exploration session, strategy, competitor analysis, photography style and unique brand positioning before the design work started. Since the re-brand The Kind Store has grown and grown, been featured in several national magazines, influential blogs and podcasts and is now at the forefront of the UK vegan and plastic-free online beauty world!