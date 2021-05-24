Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sohag Hossen

logo design - minimalist logo design - flat logo design - graphi

Sohag Hossen
Sohag Hossen
  • Save
logo design - minimalist logo design - flat logo design - graphi web branding logotype illustration vector minimal icon typography graphicdesign logodesign book cover design
Download color palette

WELCOME, I'm Sohag Hossein but I like to be called Mohammad Sohag. I loving my country, Nature, and Pets.
I will design Minimalist, professional, creative, unique, ambitious, well organized, and very precise, always ready for a new challenge.
I have a graphical team of 5 members.
I am always giving high-quality designs to my clients. I will give unlimited revisions and work until satisfying my clients.
Do you have any Questions? I am happy to answer all of your questions. I am ready for working with you 24 hours.
THANK YOU SO MUCH.
Any kind of Graphics work I can provide Like:
#Logo Design
#Business Card
#Social media design
#Flyer design
#Banner design
#Photo editing
#Background Remove
#Photoshop Expert
Contact us:::::
Email: imono3292@gmail.com
Facebook page: https://cutt.ly/Ub8xQ9p
Have a nice day
Sohag

Sohag Hossen
Sohag Hossen

More by Sohag Hossen

View profile
    • Like