Nicolas Torres

Tactical Knuckle

Tactical Knuckle knuckle cyberpunk weapon game asset game art game illustration blender 3d art 3d
"Smashed upgrades often cause more damage than broken bones."

Second asset in the cyberpunk game theme! As simple as it looks, it was quite difficult to design right in the first place. Had to go through many iterations but am now satisfied overall. Added some scratches to the metal shader, some leather material, and kept the yellow rubber from the Lock Knife for consistency. Follow-me for more like those!

Posted on May 24, 2021
3D illustrations and graphic design.

