Blue Bird - logo design

Blue Bird - logo design
Logo design for a fictional company named "Blue Bird". For this design I chose to go for a mascot logo. The logo is based off an image of an acutal blue bird, and the initial process started in Procreate in the form of doodling and sketching different ideas. In the end I took it into Adobe Illustrator and designed the final version of the logo. This is my first mascot logo and it took me quite some time but I enjoyed the whole process :)

