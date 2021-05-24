Mary Delaney

Kununu Illustrations

Mary Delaney
Mary Delaney
Kununu Illustrations b2b illustration illustration branding branding vector design vector illustration illustration
I created a set of illustrations for Kununu's employer portal, which houses their resource articles. I needed to create an illustration style that matches the bold Kununu brand and stays simple yet engaging. I settled on this flat vector style with strong iconic imagery and bold shadows.

Mary Delaney
Mary Delaney
Illustration and Motion Design ✨
