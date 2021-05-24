Mary Delaney

Kununu Illustrations

Mary Delaney
Mary Delaney
Hire Me
  • Save
Kununu Illustrations branding adobe illustrator drawing b2b illustration commercial illustration flat vector vector illustration design illustration
Kununu Illustrations branding adobe illustrator drawing b2b illustration commercial illustration flat vector vector illustration design illustration
Kununu Illustrations branding adobe illustrator drawing b2b illustration commercial illustration flat vector vector illustration design illustration
Download color palette
  1. kununu-09.png
  2. kununu-10.png
  3. kununu-11.png

I created a set of illustrations for Kununu's employer portal, which houses their resource articles. I needed to create an illustration style that matches the bold Kununu brand and stays simple yet engaging. I settled on this flat vector style with strong iconic imagery and bold shadows.

Mary Delaney
Mary Delaney
Illustration and Motion Design ✨
Hire Me

More by Mary Delaney

View profile
    • Like