Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone 👋
Today I am sharing a shot for a Contact App design concept.
What do you think about the design?
Your feedback will be very appreciated. Thanks 😁
Please reach to my Instagram @jauhari_jp for more of my projects 😁
Have a nice day!
Dont forget to check out my Personal website.