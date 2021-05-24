Resourcifi

Paws - Dog Healthcare App

Resourcifi
Resourcifi
  • Save
Paws - Dog Healthcare App minimal icon ecommerce app typography dog illustration paw app paw app dog app design ui uiux branding
Paws - Dog Healthcare App minimal icon ecommerce app typography dog illustration paw app paw app dog app design ui uiux branding
Paws - Dog Healthcare App minimal icon ecommerce app typography dog illustration paw app paw app dog app design ui uiux branding
Download color palette
  1. Artboard – 1.png
  2. Artboard – 3.png
  3. Artboard – 4.png

Hey Dribblers,
we have created a Dog Healthcare App called ‘Paws.’
The design team has kept the UI/UX of the app sober yet attractive.
The app design is intuitive, and the team has used dog animations to render an immersive experience.
Do let us know what you think about the design?

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
We’re available for new projects! Tell us more at contact@resourcifi.com.

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot

Resourcifi
Resourcifi
Design Professionals who Add Value Faster than Adding Cost!

More by Resourcifi

View profile
    • Like