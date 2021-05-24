Paws - Dog Healthcare App

Hey Dribblers,

we have created a Dog Healthcare App called ‘Paws.’

The design team has kept the UI/UX of the app sober yet attractive.

The app design is intuitive, and the team has used dog animations to render an immersive experience.

Do let us know what you think about the design?

