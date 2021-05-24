Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zgraya Digital

App for photobook creation ✨

App for photobook creation
Hey everyone! 🤚

Welcome our next shot — a photobook app design we've been working hard on.

The feature we want to highlight is a gallery with filters by country. Users choose the country they've visited and see pics taken there on the map. No scrolling the whole storage to get to that 'Taj Mahal pic we took on a trip two years ago'.

The next step would be choosing the photos you like most, completing an in-app payment — and voila! — your pics on their way to being printed. That's how the travel photobooks of 2021 are supposed to be made 😎

The Team:

Lead Product Designer: Alex Kurchev
PM: Masha Ozerova

Got a project in mind? Give us a shout.
Email: contact@zgraya.digital
Cell: +380672159252

Zgraya Digital
Zgraya Digital
Web Design, Development and Marketing
