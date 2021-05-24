App for photobook creation ✨

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone! 🤚
Welcome our next shot — a photobook app design we've been working hard on.
The feature we want to highlight is a gallery with filters by country. Users choose the country they've visited and see pics taken there on the map. No scrolling the whole storage to get to that 'Taj Mahal pic we took on a trip two years ago'.
The next step would be choosing the photos you like most, completing an in-app payment — and voila! — your pics on their way to being printed. That's how the travel photobooks of 2021 are supposed to be made 😎
Like our work? Press "L" to pay respect (just 'like' it, really), follow us for updates 🖤💚
The Team:
Lead Product Designer: Alex Kurchev
PM: Masha Ozerova
Got a project in mind? Give us a shout.
Email: contact@zgraya.digital
Cell: +380672159252