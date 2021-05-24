OnlineBank - Finance Dashboard Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
Bored with conservative bank apps? This is our exploration of a bank app targeted at younger generations to help them manage their finances.
We picked the colors based on our target audience and bank app trends.
What do you think? Press "L" to show more ❤