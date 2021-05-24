Ksenia Zlotnikova

OnlineBank - Finance Dashboard Design

OnlineBank - Finance Dashboard Design
Bored with conservative bank apps? This is our exploration of a bank app targeted at younger generations to help them manage their finances.

We picked the colors based on our target audience and bank app trends.

