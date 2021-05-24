Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Love Square

Love Square
Find Your Perfect Match With Lovesquare! This is how the Punch Line and brand’s DNA of a Polygamy Dating Website works and looks like. Here’s a testimony to how we designed a smarter, smoother approach to Poly-dating app design and branding.

If you need more info about Love Square, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

