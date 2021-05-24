Mila

Meraki Jewels - logo design

logo design jewelry logo jewellery logo
A logo design concept that I came up with for a fictional jewellery shop. I wanted to incorporate a ring symbol with the letter "M". As for the typography I chose a font which appears elegant and high-end and to contrast that I paired it with a simple and light-weight font to give some balance to the whole design. The colors I chose for this logo were inspired by nature and earthy tones.

