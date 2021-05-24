Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanja Zakovska

Customer Onboarding Steps

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Hire Me
  • Save
Customer Onboarding Steps b2b saas ux register getting started sign up home screen progress design system stepper component web app app web dashboard steps onboarding minimal clean ui
Download color palette

Our customer onboarding card is made up of a single "Onboarding Step" component which has variants for different statuses:

• to do (custom icon, cta)
• in progress (custom icon, progress label)
• done (checkmark icon, strikethrough text)

Sanja Zakovska
Sanja Zakovska
Head of Product at Panther (now hiring)
Hire Me

More by Sanja Zakovska

View profile
    • Like