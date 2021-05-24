Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
music player ui design

Hey! I was curious which music player design I could do. Inspired of well known Spotify, some ideas are concept of this app.
Also inspired by 3D shaped trend. I hope so much, that you'll like it.
Thanks for the likes and follows! 🙏🏼

