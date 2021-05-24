music player ui design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! I was curious which music player design I could do. Inspired of well known Spotify, some ideas are concept of this app.
Also inspired by 3D shaped trend. I hope so much, that you'll like it.
Thanks for the likes and follows! 🙏🏼