EaseDonate is an online clothes donation platform, founded due to the need for the existence of such platform as most people who are willing to donate rarely have time to do so, and may not know where to go to make donations. As a result of this, they may end up abandoning or thrashing good clothing items.

Asides making donations, the platform also allows for volunteering, and requesting donations by those who needs them.

The App also includes locations of all collection centers for items drop off, and their approximate location from the user, as well as a google map function.

Although, easy to use and straight forward, the app also contains tutorials on how to navigate each of the features.

Of the 68 screens designed for this App (some screens have not been designed yet), twelve (12) were selected for the mock-up.