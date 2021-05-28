Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emy Lascan

Savings Investing Mobile App

Emy Lascan
Emy Lascan
Hire Me
  • Save
Savings Investing Mobile App statistics analytics clean app design account balance transfer send transaction savings app management money investing minimal ui ux design app savings fintech
Savings Investing Mobile App statistics analytics clean app design account balance transfer send transaction savings app management money investing minimal ui ux design app savings fintech
Download color palette
  1. Savings Investing Mobile App.png
  2. Cover.png

Hi everyone!!

Hope your week is going well. Who doesn't like to invest or save some money? This application has a new approach based on artificial intelligence where it can make decisions for you. It's a new savings / investments design concept and looking forward to hearing your feedback.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new shot.

************
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

***

Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works

Emy Lascan
Emy Lascan
I create unique experiences for your online brand
Hire Me

More by Emy Lascan

View profile
    • Like