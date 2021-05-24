Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design Jam | Soviet animation

Animation for the "Design Jam" digest. Issue about Soviet animation with the most famous cartoon robot on the cover.

Read about how this and other issues are made in the article on vc.ru (ru-version).
https://vc.ru/design/248444

Posted on May 24, 2021
