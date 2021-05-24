Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
C&J 5K Chicago t-shirt design

C&J 5K Chicago t-shirt design chicago runner vector shirtdesign
My partner and I are getting married this summer, and on the morning of our wedding, we're going to be running a 5K through Chicago with a few members of our wedding party. I have a feeling our wedding party isn't thrilled about the idea of a 5K, so I designed t-shirts to give them as a consolation prize. This is the graphic that will appear on the shirts.

Posted on May 24, 2021
