IOS App Split It

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi GUI's let's check new app for splitting payment with your friends! Split payment in restaurant, retail or any commerce area. Easy uix and clear style will give you chance to make it super easy!
UI made in #Figma- total number of screens 40 -number of hours 100.
Thanks for your Likes and Comments.🤘🏻