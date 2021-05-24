Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Poniatyshyn Alina

Online store / First screen

First screen from online store "V&V shop". This is an online store of stylish men's clothing and footwear. The main features of the design are minimalism, cleanliness, luxury.

Posted on May 24, 2021
