Memorial Day USA Flyer is print flyer template initially dedicated to memorial day celebration and commemorative event club party but which can easily be transformed in any usa themed bash, 4th of july special evening, american bash , and America-oriented night out
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Used fonts
Ruskof
ChunkyFive
Montserrat Bold
size 8.3x8.3