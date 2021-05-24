n2n44

Memorial Day USA Flyer

Memorial Day USA Flyer america bash stark spangled banner club united states celebration party commemoration event flyer usa memorial day
Memorial Day USA Flyer is print flyer template initially dedicated to memorial day celebration and commemorative event club party but which can easily be transformed in any usa themed bash, 4th of july special evening, american bash , and America-oriented night out

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

Used fonts

Ruskof

ChunkyFive

Montserrat Bold

size 8.3x8.3

