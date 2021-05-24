Designing the process of PostHog

Trending designs to inspire you
To help our customers understand the process of using PostHog, we began designing a new homepage to help our users understand the full capability of PostHog and the full process from start to finish.
To see more of our progress follow us here on Dribbble or even better check out our website at posthog.com