Penta Salon App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Salon App 💇💆
•
Holla guys,
this is my first UI. Because my mom has a salon business so I thought about making a display application for my mom's salon. And this is how it looks like.
•
have a project? you can send me an email!
theosuryaadi@gmail.com
•
Thankyou.