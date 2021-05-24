Penta Salon App

thofolio

Salon App 💇💆

Holla guys,

this is my first UI. Because my mom has a salon business so I thought about making a display application for my mom's salon. And this is how it looks like.

have a project? you can send me an email!
theosuryaadi@gmail.com

Thankyou.

Posted on May 24, 2021
