Garoa Skincare - Selected Shots 5

Selected shots for Garoa Skincare, a brand for whom we created Brand Identity and E-commerce.

www.garoaskincare.com

This is the e-commerce brand and site I originally designed for the ‘Creating Epic E-commerce Experiences for Brands, Advanced Guide’ course for Awwwards.

Design Director, Studio—BA®, Awwwards Judge 2021
