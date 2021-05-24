Tomi Puustinen

Glitch logo for Anarky Labs Ltd.

Tomi Puustinen
Tomi Puustinen
  • Save
Glitch logo for Anarky Labs Ltd. brand identity branding tech logo logo augmented reality ar drone
Download color palette

Logo design for AirHUD drone software. First letter of the logotype works also as a standalone icon. The shape of the icon refers to AR-drone pilots indicator. Client: anarkylabs.com

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Tomi Puustinen
Tomi Puustinen

More by Tomi Puustinen

View profile
    • Like