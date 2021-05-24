Twitch Animated Stream Neon Overlay Package - [Animated]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://www.etsy.com/listing/924087917/twitch-animated-stream-neon-overlay
4 animated banners/overlays ( starting soon, be right back and Stream Ending and Live Screen overlay)
Format: MP4 - 1920x1080
◘ animated FaceCam/Webcam Overlays
Format: Mov - works 100%(Please apply file on to streamlabs or the software you are used to stream)
Non Animated Graphics
Format: Jpeg - Reslution: 1920x1080
What's in the Non Animated Graphics
1-Stream Starting
2-Be Right Back
3-Stream Ending
4-Live Screen(Can Be Use as Intermission Screen)---Included Chat+Game Cam
5-Facecam
Animated Intermission Screen/Live Screen
Format: MP4 & Mov - 1920x1080