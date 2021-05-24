Moditha Damindu

Twitch Animated Stream Neon Overlay Package - [Animated]

https://www.etsy.com/listing/924087917/twitch-animated-stream-neon-overlay

4 animated banners/overlays ( starting soon, be right back and Stream Ending and Live Screen overlay)
Format: MP4 - 1920x1080

◘ animated FaceCam/Webcam Overlays
Format: Mov - works 100%(Please apply file on to streamlabs or the software you are used to stream)

Non Animated Graphics
Format: Jpeg - Reslution: 1920x1080

What's in the Non Animated Graphics
1-Stream Starting
2-Be Right Back
3-Stream Ending
4-Live Screen(Can Be Use as Intermission Screen)---Included Chat+Game Cam
5-Facecam

Animated Intermission Screen/Live Screen
Format: MP4 & Mov - 1920x1080

