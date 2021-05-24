Pizza Box design

Pizza boxes designed for Paperizza, a super young and modern pizzeria from Petrópolis / Rio de Janeiro. During ideation, we had the idea of using illustrations all over the box and spreading information like phone, website and social media through the layout, connecting this information with the illustrations when possible. The result is a box with a super vivid color, which according to the founder of Paperizza has been a great success: "The feedbacks on the packaging are always 10/10".