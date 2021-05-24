Panshake logo concept

Hi every one, today I want to show you a project started but never ended. I thought it was cool so this morning i decided to add some spice adding mockup. What do you think about it? I was a food truck selling pancakes and milkshakes. Let me know in the comment your opinion!

.

Ciao a tutti, oggi voglio mostrarvi un progetto cominciato e mai finito. Ho pensato che fosse abbastanza valido, così stamattina ho deciso di aggiungere qualche mockup. Che ne pensate? Era un food truck che vendeva pancake e milkshake. Fatemi sapere la vostra nei commenti!