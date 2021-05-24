Presentation Design for Rafinity

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
RAFINITY was looking for a modern design to introduce their brand and their services and products.
Their fashion brand was luxurious and chic so the presentation should have kept the same vibe to display their essence in the best way possible.
Contact us today for your branding presentations!