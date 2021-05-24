Architekci MR - Mobile App

A simple file management app for an architectural company. Using minimalistic design, location based automation and personalized user functions we cut down the average time spent on the construction site by twenty percent.

The project was relatively simple, it only took 2 months to develop. As we focused on minimalism and simplicity the design was completed in just 2 weeks. Our scope of work consisted of frontend, backend, UI & UX as well as QA. In the team there was one graphic designer, one frontend and one full stack developer all lead by one project manager.

While working as an architect may seem like an indoor job, many professionals need to visit the work site regularly during the construction, being in touch with the engineers, solving any unforeseen problems, and making sure their vision is fulfilled flawlessly. Such tasks require the architect to have easy and convenient insight into all the related documents and plans.

When it comes to technology, we’ve used a light, fast and clean JavaScript application. The entire frontend was written in Vue.js. Backend developed in Node.js.

