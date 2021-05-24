Redesign of search engine

Hi,

I got tasked with a redesign of our search engine front-end and would like to hear your ideas on this concept of mine.

I wanted some straightforward search box, but not as old-fashioned. Underneath are located hints, that would be gathered by later semantic integration.

On the right side, you can see phrases that are giving the user revisit their search again, with the added new feature to save them, more conveniently. (using that star on the far right)

You can delete each individually, apply as your new search phrase, favorite them or check-box serves as group delete if necessary.

Throw at me some ideas, if you have time, or even show me some of your recent work, so we can elaborate and get something from it both ways. :)