logo design

Hi I am Irani, from Bangladesh !
If you looking for a Modern Minimalist Business Logo Designer You are in the right place.
I will design an awesome Modern Minimalist Logo for your New Business, Existing Business, Website, youtube channel or whatever you want.
My works ;https://dribbble.com/IRANI62
What will you get from our service :
100% ORIGINAL LOGO
MINIMALIST Logo concepts in JPEG and PNG format
Unlimited revisions on all orders
High resolution file
Priority support
FREE 3D mockup
Vector files
Source file in Ai, PSD , EPS format
24 Hours Express delivery
Why are you still thinking, Click the BIG green button And Order now!
Please drop me a message for a custom quotation for your need.
Cheers!