Honey - logo design

Honey - logo design logos logodesign illustrator minimal design vector branding logo
The goal for this logo design was to create something minimalist yet bold. A sans serif font paired with a simple "honey jar" symbol seemed like the best choice to achieve this. Hope you like it :)

Posted on May 24, 2021
