Logo tGarante

Projeto em parceria com Lucas Ramos Calil

🇧🇷 Logo criado para uma empresa novo no mercado de imóveis, o objetivo dessa empresa era ter uma identidade moderna e que a marca tivesse elementos essenciais do mercado de  imóveis(casa, chave).
O resultado foi incrível!🤩😍

🇺🇸 Brand created for a new company in the real estate market, the objective of this company was to have a modern identity and that the brand had essential elements of the real estate market (house, key).
The result was amazing! 🤩😍
💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io
👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:
Facebook | Instagram
www.noweb.io

