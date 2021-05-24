Logo tGarante

Projeto em parceria com Lucas Ramos Calil

🇧🇷 Logo criado para uma empresa novo no mercado de imóveis, o objetivo dessa empresa era ter uma identidade moderna e que a marca tivesse elementos essenciais do mercado de imóveis(casa, chave).

O resultado foi incrível!🤩😍

🇺🇸 Brand created for a new company in the real estate market, the objective of this company was to have a modern identity and that the brand had essential elements of the real estate market (house, key).

The result was amazing! 🤩😍

-----

💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io

👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:

Facebook | Instagram

www.noweb.io