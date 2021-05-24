Near - AR Memorial App

Trending designs to inspire you
Memorial culture has extended to the digital/virtual reality of late. People are looking for new ways to express their grief and find support or a sense of community. “Near” will give the bereaved an AR layer to grief, as an extension to a physical monument or as a completely separated element.