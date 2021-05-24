Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Noy Gvishi

Near - AR Memorial App

Noy Gvishi
Noy Gvishi
Near - AR Memorial App monument ar ui mobile app memorial
Memorial culture has extended to the digital/virtual reality of late. People are looking for new ways to express their grief and find support or a sense of community. “Near” will give the bereaved an AR layer to grief, as an extension to a physical monument or as a completely separated element.

Near - AR Memorial App
By Noy Gvishi
Posted on May 24, 2021
Noy Gvishi
Noy Gvishi

