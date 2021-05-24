BlackVanilla Logo & Brand Identity Designed by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: BlackVanilla Logo & Brand Identity Design

→ Designed: 2013

→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design

→ Case Study Page: BlackVanilla Case Study



The Logo Smith designed the Logo & Brand Identity Design for, BlackVanilla – Boutique Bakery & Gelateria, which included: Logo Design; Stationery Design; Design and Artwork for all Interior and Exterior Shop Signage; Design artwork for Packaging: Cups, bags, boxes etc

The Logo Design based on Vanilla Pods

The final logo design has settled on a visual link to Black Vanilla, the 3 letter L’s. These are the shape of actual Black Vanilla pods. Interestingly, the client said that one of the things that should be avoided was any kind of handwritten font, yet here we have a handwritten style font.

Rather than any obvious cup cake, coffee, ice cream style references, we have a direct link to the shop name, and one of the key ingredients, the very expensive Black Vanilla pod.

→ Read More… BlackVanilla Case Study

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

→ smith.gl/portfolio

→ smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.