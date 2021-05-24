Urban gardening

Trending designs to inspire you
People today have forgotten where their food comes from.
Although my family owned a farm, and I've spent my entire childhood helping grandmother into the garden and taking care of animals I can't say that I have inherited gardening skills and intuition how to take care of plants from her.
Two years ago grandma gave me the best and strongest tomato sprout for me to grow on my windowsill. I was completely clueless without her constant guidance so I managed to grow only two tomatoes in total until the end of the summer. :D
Gardening really is something worth learning and teaching. 😬