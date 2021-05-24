Sport Dating App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, fellas? Check out how we designed a dating app...for sport dating 🤼
🤽 On the first screen, you can see cards with popular sports parties and events. Lower you can see categories with types of sports.
🏄♀️ The second screen shows the surfing category where users can find people who are fond of surfing, match them, chat, and then go surfing together or whatever.
🍏 The main theme of the app is light. We used light gray color to separate category cards from each other. The accent color is green — it’s the color of life and energy, looks good on the light background + perfect for highlighting important info and buttons.
The app allows users to find not only a couple but a person with the same interests and passion for sports! ⛹️♂️
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to develop a dating app and don’t know how, check out our article.
Created by Vasilina Vysotkova
