Sport Dating App

What’s up, fellas? Check out how we designed a dating app...for sport dating 🤼

🤽 On the first screen, you can see cards with popular sports parties and events. Lower you can see categories with types of sports.

🏄‍♀️ The second screen shows the surfing category where users can find people who are fond of surfing, match them, chat, and then go surfing together or whatever.

🍏 The main theme of the app is light. We used light gray color to separate category cards from each other. The accent color is green — it’s the color of life and energy, looks good on the light background + perfect for highlighting important info and buttons.

The app allows users to find not only a couple but a person with the same interests and passion for sports! ⛹️‍♂️

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

