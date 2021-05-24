Purrweb UI

Sport Dating App

Sport Dating App tinder activity datingapp friends surfing surf sports dating app love matchmaking dating startup mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
What’s up, fellas? Check out how we designed a dating app...for sport dating 🤼

🤽 On the first screen, you can see cards with popular sports parties and events. Lower you can see categories with types of sports.

🏄‍♀️ The second screen shows the surfing category where users can find people who are fond of surfing, match them, chat, and then go surfing together or whatever.

🍏 The main theme of the app is light. We used light gray color to separate category cards from each other. The accent color is green — it’s the color of life and energy, looks good on the light background + perfect for highlighting important info and buttons.

The app allows users to find not only a couple but a person with the same interests and passion for sports! ⛹️‍♂️

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

